Our GFICC team believes central banks remain committed to over-accommodation, and the prospect of more fiscal stimulus out of the US will only intensify the reopening of the economy. Government, business and household balance sheets have all been refreshed with initiatives including low-cost borrowing and fiscal transfers. And the inflation story has become a complex than simply a view on whether it is transitory.





